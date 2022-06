Smith will guard the home net Saturday in Game 3 against the Avalanche, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Smith allowed 10 goals in the first two games of the series against Colorado's potent offense. The 40-year-old netminder now has a .916 save percentage and a 3.19 GAA in the playoffs. Smith will look to bounce back in Game 3 as the Oilers try to overcome a 2-0 series deficit.