Flames' Mike Smith: Hard luck loss in Game 2
Smith made 36 saves on 39 shots but took the overtime loss in Saturday's Game 2 against the Avalanche.
Smith was perfect in the first period, but got beat by Matt Nieto shorthanded in the second frame. The series is tied heading to Denver for Monday's Game 3, and given Smith's shutout from Game 1, he's likely earned a bit of leeway with coach Bill Peters.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...