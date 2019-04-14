Smith made 36 saves on 39 shots but took the overtime loss in Saturday's Game 2 against the Avalanche.

Smith was perfect in the first period, but got beat by Matt Nieto shorthanded in the second frame. The series is tied heading to Denver for Monday's Game 3, and given Smith's shutout from Game 1, he's likely earned a bit of leeway with coach Bill Peters.

