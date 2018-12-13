Coach Bill Peters revealed after Wednesday's game against the Flyers that Smith was removed after two periods because he "wasn't right," Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Smith reportedly tried to play through the issue but couldn't. The team didn't disclose whether it was an injury or an illness that prevented Smith from taking the ice in the third period, but it could leave his status in doubt for Saturday's contest against the Wild. David Rittich took over for him and almost assuredly would receive the starting nod Saturday if Smith can't go.