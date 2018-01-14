Flames' Mike Smith: Receives starting nod
Smith will get Sunday's road start against the Hurricanes, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Sun reports.
Smith has won five straight games, posting an encouraging .934 save percentage combined with a 2.18 GAA in that span. Even better, he's had plenty of offensive support lately, as the Flames have scored at least four goals in four of their last six matchups. The Hurricanes shouldn't scare fantasy owners either, as they've scored 2.8 goals per game this season - ranked 22nd in the league.
