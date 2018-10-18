Flames' Mike Smith: Records home win

Smith made 24 saves Wednesday and helped the Flames defeat Boston 5-2.

In five starts, Smith is 3-2 but has posted a sub-.900 save percentage along the way. It's early and wins matter more than anything so one shouldn't criticize Smith's performance too much, but the 36-year-old netminder certainly benefitted from his team's offensive outburst Wednesday. Nonetheless, this was a solid bounce-back game after Smith's last start saw him concede five goals on 24 shots before being pulled after two periods. Expect Smith to be between the pipes Friday when the Predators come to town.