Flames' Mike Smith: Starting must-win Game 5
Smith will guard the goal in Friday's Game 5 against the Avalanche in Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith was tested early and often during Wednesday's Game 4. The veteran netminder held up well, turning aside 49 of 52 shots, but he ultimately suffered a third consecutive loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The veteran netminder will look to stay sharp and help his team stave off elimination by picking up his second victory of this postseason at home Friday.
