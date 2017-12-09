Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Saturday against Vancouver

Smith will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Canucks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith was sharp in his last outing Wednesday against Toronto, turning aside 28 of the 29 shots he faced, but he ultimately suffered his ninth defeat of the season due to an absence of goal support from his teammates. The 35-year-old netminder will look to get back in the win column in what will be his 500th NHL appearance Saturday in a tough home matchup with a Canucks club that's 9-5-1 on the road this campaign.