Flames' Mike Smith: Takes charter to Philly
Smith (upper body) traveled to Philadelphia ahead of Saturday's road game against the Flyers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames must be confident that Smith has overcome his upper-body ailment based on their assigning Jon Gillies back to AHL Stockton on Thursday. However, it's too early to know whether he'll get the next start for a Flames team that has gone 9-6-0 on the young season, so check back for updates ahead of that game.
