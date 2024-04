Okhotyuk notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Okhotyuk's assist was his first point in seven contests with the Flames since he was traded from the Sharks at the deadline. The 23-year-old has struggled to stay in the lineup even in a bottom-four role. For the season, he has nine points, 52 shots on net, 144 hits, 78 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-25 rating over 50 appearances.