Okhotyuk scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Okhotyuk pinched in from the left point to take a pass from Mikael Granlund before snapping a shot under Sam Montembeault's right arm. It was his first goal in 29 games. Okhotyuk is often the forgotten man in the Timo Meier trade with New Jersey. He's known for his physical play, not his scoring. But we have to say he showed a scorer's instinct on Thursday's snipe.