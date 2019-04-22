Hanifin is expected to make his decision about representing Team USA at the World Championship in Slovakia later this week, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The 22-year-old blueliner registered a career-high 33 points in 80 contests this season while averaging 20:46 per game in his first year with the Flames. If he does choose to go, it would be his third selection to a Worlds roster. He has a goal and four assists in 18 contests between the 2016 and 2017 editions of the tournament.