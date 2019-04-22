Flames' Noah Hanifin: Worlds decision coming soon
Hanifin is expected to make his decision about representing Team USA at the World Championship in Slovakia later this week, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The 22-year-old blueliner registered a career-high 33 points in 80 contests this season while averaging 20:46 per game in his first year with the Flames. If he does choose to go, it would be his third selection to a Worlds roster. He has a goal and four assists in 18 contests between the 2016 and 2017 editions of the tournament.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...