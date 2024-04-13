Hanifin recorded a pair of power-play assists in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

One day after signing an eight-year, $58.8 million contract extension, Hanifin put in a performance that showed why the team committed to him. He helped out on goals by Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault in Friday's win. Hanifin is up to 11 points through 17 outings with the Golden Knights, and he has 46 points, 161 shots on net, 118 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 78 contests overall. His uptick in offense since he was traded from Calgary has given Hanifin a chance to challenge his career high of 48 points from 2021-22.