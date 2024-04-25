Hanifin scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Hanifin's tally late in the second period stood as the game-winner. The defenseman has three points over two playoff contests as he continues to show why Vegas was interested in trading for him in March. In addition to a top-pairing role at even strength, Hanifin is also seeing time on the first power-play unit and killing penalties, making him arguably the Golden Knights' most important blueliner in the postseason.