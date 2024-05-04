Hanifin scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Hanifin's goal midway through the third period opened the scoring and stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old defenseman has continued to be a strong part of the Golden Knights' blue line in the postseason, picking up two goals, three assists, 10 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, six hits and a minus-2 rating over six first-round appearances. Hanifin should continue to see significant minutes in all situations heading into Sunday's Game 7.