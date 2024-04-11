Hanifin produced a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers.

Hanifin set up Keegan Kolesar's tally in the third period. With five points over his last seven outings, Hanifin continues to offer steady offense in a top-four role for the Golden Knights. The defenseman has 44 points, 160 shots on net, 116 blocked shots, 63 hits and a plus-20 rating over 77 outings this season.