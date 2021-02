Andersson posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Andersson drew the secondary helper on Matthew Tkachuk's second-period tally, which was the sixth goal of the game for the Flames. The 24-year-old Andersson is up to three goals, 10 helpers, 40 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 22 games. He's picked up five points on the power play, giving him some appeal in standard fantasy formats.