Andersson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Andersson's offense has come around a bit recently -- he has four points and 23 shots on net over his last nine contests. The defenseman is up to nine goals, 36 points, 153 shots, 176 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 73 outings overall. Andersson continues to see significant minutes in a top-four role.