Andersson notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Andersson's offense is coming back around -- he has four helpers, including one on the power play, over his last six games. The defenseman endured a seven-game drought prior to his recent bounce-back. Overall, he's produced 32 points, 123 shots on net, 133 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 57 contests in a top-four role.