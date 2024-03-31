Andersson produced a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Andersson has three points over his last five games, including a pair of power-play assists. His lack of production with the man advantage has played a large role in his down season. The 27-year-old defenseman is at 35 points (eight on the power play), 143 shots on net, 164 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 69 appearances, though he remains in a top-four role with significant minutes.