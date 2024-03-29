Andersson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Andersson has two points over his last four games, matching his output from the prior 12 contests. The 27-year-old helped out on a Jonathan Huberdeau marker in the first period. Andersson has endured a down year, logging 34 points (seven on the power play), 139 shots on net, 162 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 68 appearances. He's still on the second power-play unit, but the Flames have used Daniil Miromanov on the first unit since they acquired him from the Golden Knights in the Noah Hanifin trade.