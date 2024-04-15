Andersson produced two assists, four hits and six blocked shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

Andersson earned his first multi-point effort since Feb. 19. He helped out on tallies by Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri as part of the Flames' rally after falling behind 5-3 in the second period. Andersson is up to 38 points, 157 shots on net, 183 blocked shots, 42 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 76 contests overall. The defenseman has a modest three points over seven outings in April.