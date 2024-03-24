Andersson scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Andersson snapped a seven-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 27-year-old hasn't been able to pick up the slack for offense from the blue line since Noah Hanifin was traded to the Golden Knights. Andersson is at eight goals, 33 points, 131 shots on net, 153 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 65 appearances this season. The 27-year-old should continue to see top-four minutes, but expectations for his offense down the stretch should be tempered.