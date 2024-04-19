Andersson logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

The helper was Andersson's 200th career point. The defenseman fell short of the 40-point mark for the first time in three years, ending 2023-24 with nine goals, 30 helpers, 159 shots on net, 186 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 78 appearances. Despite the drop in offense, he remains a top-four defenseman capable of taking minutes in all situations heading into 2024-25.