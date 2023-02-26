Andersson posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Andersson set up a Tyler Toffoli tally in the second period. This was Andersson's third helper over six games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The blueliner now has seven goals, 30 helpers (17 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 57 appearances in a top-pairing role.