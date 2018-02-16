Flames' Sean Monahan: Dishes two helpers top help top Preds

Monahan recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- and six shots during Thursday's 4-3 win over Nashville.

After missing the scoresheet in consecutive games, it was encouraging to see Monahan collect a pair of helpers Thursday. He's still recorded 10 goals and 10 assists through his past 19 games to continue providing high-end numbers. Playing alongside Johnny Gaudreau has proven to be a huge fantasy boost for the 23-year-old center, and Monahan is well on his way to posting career-high marks across the board.