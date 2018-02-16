Flames' Sean Monahan: Dishes two helpers top help top Preds
Monahan recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- and six shots during Thursday's 4-3 win over Nashville.
After missing the scoresheet in consecutive games, it was encouraging to see Monahan collect a pair of helpers Thursday. He's still recorded 10 goals and 10 assists through his past 19 games to continue providing high-end numbers. Playing alongside Johnny Gaudreau has proven to be a huge fantasy boost for the 23-year-old center, and Monahan is well on his way to posting career-high marks across the board.
More News
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Continues to see only twine•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores for third straight game•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Nets another overtime winner•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Poised to return Saturday•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Will sit out Sunday•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Stays hot with two-point night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...