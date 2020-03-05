Flames' Sean Monahan: Helps out in overtime win

Monahan posted an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Monahan's initial shot attempt late in overtime produced a rebound buried by T.J. Brodie for the winning tally. The 25-year-old center has picked up five goals and two helpers in his last eight outings. Monahan now has 47 points, 163 shots and 64 hits through 68 games. He's at risk of falling short of the 60-point threshold for the first time since 2016-17.