Monahan (lower body) is a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Monahan skated on the second line during Monday's morning skate, so it appears that he's on track to play. However, the 26-year-old will continue to be evaluated, and the team won't reveal its final decision until warmups start at roughly 6:30 p.m. EST. If Monahan can't go, Mikael Backlund likely will bump back into the top six.