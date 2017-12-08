Flames' Sean Monahan: Overtime hero Thursday

Monahan scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner Thursday against Montreal.

With six game-winning goals already this season, Monahan is proving to be one of the most clutch players in the league. He's currently riding a three-game point streak, recording five points (three goals) and 16 shots in that span. The 23-year-old has been excellent all season and his 30 points in 29 games make him an automatic roll every game. Monahan centers the first power-play unit, scores plenty of goals and shoots the puck often, making him the ultimate fantasy stud.