Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores for third straight game
Monahan netted the game-winning goal for the second consecutive game and had an assist Tuesday against Chicago.
Monahan has now scored in three straight games and played a key role in a home-and-home series sweep against the Blackhawks. The 23-year-old has been the ultimate fantasy weapon this season, notching 25 goals and 47 points through 52 games. Monahan is sporting a plus-16 rating and has scored nine game-winners, making him extremely valuable to the Flames. Make sure he's in your lineup, as the games only get bigger moving forward and the team will be depending on Monahan's line with Johnny Gaudreau more than ever.
