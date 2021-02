Monahan (lower body) is slated to return to the lineup for Monday's matchup with Toronto, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Monahan will be back in action after two games on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. The center is currently bogged down in a 12-game goal drought during which he registered seven helpers and 21 shots. With just two goals on the year, Monahan could be in danger of missing the 20-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career.