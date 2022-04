Toffoli logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Toffoli set up Dillon Dube for the Flames' lone goal in the game. In his last five games, Toffoli's been decent with two goals and a helper. The winger has 47 points, 175 shots on net, 74 hits and a minus-7 rating in 66 contests overall. He'll likely continue to play in a middle-six role with time on the Flames' top power-play unit.