Sharangovich registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Sharangovich has two goals and four assists over his last five games, with all of that production coming on the power play. The 25-year-old set up Nazem Kadri's game-tying goal in the second period. Sharangovich is up to 57 points (17 on the power play) with 168 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating through a career-high 77 appearances.