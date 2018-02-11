Play

Lyon was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley Sunday.

Brian Elliott (lower body) was injured in Saturday's victory over Arizona. While the Flyers haven't given an update on the extent of Elliott's injury, Lyon's call-up is a bad sign. The 25-year-old netminder will likely serve in a backup role behind Michael Neuvirth and shouldn't see too much NHL action.

