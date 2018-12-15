Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Latest victim of McDavid and Co.
Stolarz allowed three goals on 21 shots Friday in a 4-1 road loss to the Oilers.
Stolarz surrendered three unanswered goals with Edmonton's first line -- you know, the one with Connor McDavid -- factoring into the first two. The fact that Stolarz is currently up in the NHL despite being on a one-year, two-way contract speaks volumes about how dire Philadelphia's goaltending is this juncture.
