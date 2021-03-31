Elliott will defend the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Sabres, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Carter Hart is still recalibrating his game, so Elliott will make a third straight start. The veteran netminder has struggled in March, generating an .855 save percentage and a 3.52 GAA across 10 appearances. However, he's received enough offensive support to maintain a 4-3-1 record in that stretch. Elliott draws a favorable matchup Wednesday, as the Sabres have lost 17 straight games.