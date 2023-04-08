Elliott was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports, indicating he will start in Ottawa on Saturday.

Elliott has surrendered six goals in each of his past two outings, including a 7-2 loss to the Senators on March 23. He has posted a record of 11-7-2 this season with a 3.43 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 20 appearances. Ottawa ranks 19th in the league this campaign with 3.11 goals per game.