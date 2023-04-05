Elliott will be between the road pipes versus the Islanders on Thursday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

With the Lightning heading into their final back-to-back of the season, this could be the last start for Elliott this season. The veteran netminder is sporting an 11-6-2 record with a 3.30 GAA, .891 save percentage and one shutout in 19 appearances. Once the postseason kicks off, Andrei Vasilevskiy will be the preferred choice in the crease for coach Jon Cooper.