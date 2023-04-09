Elliott made 33 saves in a 7-4 loss to the Senators on Saturday.
He allowed six goals. Elliott started with a wobble -- Drake Batherson scored 30 seconds into the game when he redirected a shot from Erik Brannstrom. He settled in, but the game see-sawed back and forth until Alex DeBrincat pushed the Sens up 4-3 in the last minute of the second frame. Elliott has now lost his last three games.
