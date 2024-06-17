Elliott is joining the Blues as a scout and development coach, officially marking the end of his NHL playing career.

Elliott spent 16 years in the NHL with five of those as a Blue. He also played for Ottawa, Philadelphia, Colorado, Calgary and, most recently, Tampa Bay. The 39-year-old went 279-167-54 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.57 GAA in 543 career appearances. Elliott ended his career with a 32-save shutout against Detroit on April 13, 2023.