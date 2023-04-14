Elliott made 32 saves in a 5-0 win over Detroit on Thursday.

It was the 38-year-old veteran's 45th career shutout and a fantastic way to finish what could be his last regular-season game. Elliott is in his 16th NHL season, with a 278-267-54 record overall. This season, he has registered a 12-8-2 record, but his 3.56 GAA and .886 save percentage are among the worst of his career. Father Time is approaching, but Elliott and the Bolts are looking forward to the playoff opener next week in Toronto. If they are successful, Elliott could lift the Cup for the first time in his long career.