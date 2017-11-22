Flyers' Brian Elliott: Enters Tuesday's game in relief role

Elliott stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief of Michal Neuvirth in Tuesday's loss to the Canucks.

Elliott was expected to get a night off after starting the last five games, but the Canucks exploited Neuvirth and the Czech netminder was pulled after allowing four goals on 22 shots. Elliott wasn't tested too much, but he did make a couple impressive saves and allowed the Flyers to attempt to forge a comeback effort. He's presumed to be the starter in Philadelphia right now and owns a decent .910 save percentage through 15 appearances. Elliott has overall been playing quite well lately, but the Flyers have lost five straight and it's hard to recommend either of their netminders in fantasy right now. Wait until the team gets it together before you get Elliott in your lineup.