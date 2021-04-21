Elliott will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road matchup with the Rangers, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Elliott was sharp in his last start Sunday against the Islanders, turning aside 27 of 28 shots, but he ultimately suffered his eighth loss of the season due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 36-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Rangers squad that's averaging 3.62 goals per game at home this campaign, fourth in the NHL.