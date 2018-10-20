Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 19 saves in win over Devils

Elliott stopped 19 of 21 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

It was a typically low-energy afternoon affair, as the two teams combined for only 42 shots between them, but Elliott still put together a strong performance as both New Jersey goals came on the power play. The 33-year-old has had a shaky beginning to the campaign, giving up at least four goals in three of his six starts, and it remains to be seen how firm his hold on the No. 1 job will be once Michal Neuwirth (groin) is healthy.