Elliott recorded a 40-save shutout Tuesday in a 3-0 win over Buffalo.

Elliott was making his first start of the season following his Monday relief appearance against the very same Sabres. The 35-year-old produced his first 40-save effort since March 2019, resulting in career shutout No. 41. Elliott had a down year in 2019-20, posting his first sub-.900 save percentage since 2010-11. If he can regain the steady form he displayed during his first two seasons with the Flyers, it would help ease the burden on No. 1 netminder Carter Hart.