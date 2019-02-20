Flyers' Brian Elliott: Records 22 saves in relief

Elliott allowed one power-play goal on 23 shots in relief during a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

Making his first appearance since Nov. 15, Elliott gave the Flyers a shot at climbing back into the game after yielding three goals in the first 11 minutes. Unfortunately, the power-play goal he allowed gave the Lightning back a three-goal cushion in the third period, which was too much to overcome. This performance from Elliott is certainly reassuring, but the Flyers have a logjam in net with rookie Carter Hart playing well, and Cam Talbot arriving this week. There's no guarantee Elliott is rewarded with more playing time for this strong performance.