Flyers' Brian Elliott: Records 22 saves in relief
Elliott allowed one power-play goal on 23 shots in relief during a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.
Making his first appearance since Nov. 15, Elliott gave the Flyers a shot at climbing back into the game after yielding three goals in the first 11 minutes. Unfortunately, the power-play goal he allowed gave the Lightning back a three-goal cushion in the third period, which was too much to overcome. This performance from Elliott is certainly reassuring, but the Flyers have a logjam in net with rookie Carter Hart playing well, and Cam Talbot arriving this week. There's no guarantee Elliott is rewarded with more playing time for this strong performance.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Recalled from conditioning loan•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Could be cleared for Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Rehabbing in AHL•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Nearing return•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Might miss a couple more weeks•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Still seeking return timetable•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...