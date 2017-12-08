Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting Thursday night

Elliot will start Thursday night's game in Vancoucer, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's the second straight night starting between the pipes for Elliot, who gave up two goals on 26 shots in a victory against the Oilers Wednesday. On the season, the 32-year-old owns a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage alongside an 8-6-6 record.