Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 19 in win
Elliott made 19 saves on 20 shots in a 2-1 win over the Sabres on Thursday.
It was a light night for Elliott, owing to a visit from Buffalo's paltry offense. The 32-year-old has been hot recently, as he's won his last five games, and he's let in two goals or fewer in all of those contests.
