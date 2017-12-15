Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 19 in win

Elliott made 19 saves on 20 shots in a 2-1 win over the Sabres on Thursday.

It was a light night for Elliott, owing to a visit from Buffalo's paltry offense. The 32-year-old has been hot recently, as he's won his last five games, and he's let in two goals or fewer in all of those contests.

