Flyers' Brian Elliott: Turns away 43 shots in win over Flames

Elliott saved 43 of 45 shots during Monday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

The former Flame hadn't won in nine consecutive appearances leading into Monday's start, and he owned a discouraging .906 save percentage and 3.07 GAA during that span. So, while this his was obviously a strong showing from Elliott, fantasy owners should still be careful with his matchups and keep expectations in check moving forward. The veteran is streaky and capable of turning his season around, but with Philadelphia currently positioned second last in the Eastern Conference, it'll be an uphill climb.