Flyers' Brian Elliott: Turns in disappointing season
Elliott went 11-11-1 with a .907 save percentage, 2.96 save percentage and one shutout in 26 games during the 2018-19 season.
This season was a frustrating one for the veteran goaltender. He was average at best during the first month, and then Elliott suffered a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for three months. By that time, Elliott had to compete with rookie Carter Hart and Cam Talbot for playing time. Before 2018-19, Elliott hadn't played in so few games since the 2012-13 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and more than likely, Elliott will have to find a new home.
