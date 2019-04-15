Flyers' Brian Elliott: Turns in disappointing season

Elliott went 11-11-1 with a .907 save percentage, 2.96 save percentage and one shutout in 26 games during the 2018-19 season.

This season was a frustrating one for the veteran goaltender. He was average at best during the first month, and then Elliott suffered a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for three months. By that time, Elliott had to compete with rookie Carter Hart and Cam Talbot for playing time. Before 2018-19, Elliott hadn't played in so few games since the 2012-13 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and more than likely, Elliott will have to find a new home.