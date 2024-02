Petersen will defend the home crease versus Seattle on Saturday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Petersen will make his third start of the season. He last played in relief of Samuel Ersson on Jan. 27. stopping 12 of 14 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Bruins. Petersen is 1-1-0 with a 3.38 GAA and an .889 save percentage. The Kraken have averaged 2.78 goals, 27th in the NHL.